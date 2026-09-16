DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Sachin Tendulkar shares glimpses of Ganpati Visarjan celebrations

Sachin Tendulkar shares glimpses of Ganpati Visarjan celebrations

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:02 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartwarming video from the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations and extended his wishes for Lord Ganesha's return next year.

Taking to social media platform X, Tendulkar shared the video and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya, come early next year!"

Advertisement

The video featured glimpses of the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations as Tendulkar joined devotees in marking the conclusion of the Ganesh festival.

Advertisement

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/2099890532134871452?s=20

Earlier, Actor Shilpa Shetty joined her family for Ganpati visarjan celebrations, enjoying the festive occasion with prayers. Former MP Navneet Rana was also seen visiting the residence of Shetty for Ganpati darshan.

Advertisement

Shilpa, who welcomed Lord Ganesha home every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, was seen performing puja with her family before bidding farewell to Bappa. For the visarjan, the actor opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look. She wore a yellow and pink saree with a matching yellow blouse and completed the look with traditional accessories and a Maharashtrian-style bindi.

Shilpa also joined the celebrations as she danced to the beats of dhol during the procession. She was seen enjoying the moment with her family as they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha.

The actor is known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her family every year, and the festival remains a special occasion for her. On the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in KD: The Devil. Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the period action film is inspired by real events from 1970s Bengaluru.

The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and V Ravichandran.Shilpa also recently took on hosting duties for the cooking reality show ‘Maa Hai Na.’ (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts