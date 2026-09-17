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Home / Sports / Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly wish PM Modi on 76th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly wish PM Modi on 76th birthday

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ANI
Updated At : 03:22 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Indian cricketing icons Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.

Sachin hailed PM Modi's "tireless dedication to the nation", terming it inspiring and prayed for the Prime Minister's long life, health and happiness.

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"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Your tireless dedication to the nation continues to inspire us all. Praying for your long life, good health, and happiness as you guide India to new heights," posted Sachin on X.

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Also, in a video posted by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said, "I wish Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a very happy birthday, a very happy 76th birthday. May God give him the best of health, all the happiness. He's been a fabulous leader for the country. I hope he has a great and a long life, and as much success as he can till whatever and however long he wants. Wish him a very happy birthday and a very healthy and long life."

As a part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the occasion through its ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, a nationwide programme running from September 17 to October 17, featuring service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, among several other dignitaries, also extended warm greetings to the Prime Minister on the special occasion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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