DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali visits Lilavati Hospital to check ailing Salim Khan's health

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali visits Lilavati Hospital to check ailing Salim Khan's health

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:05 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar visited Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday to check on the health of Salim Khan, showing support to Salman Khan's family during a concerning time.

Advertisement

Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to the hospital on February 17 and is recovering slowly. Salim Khan is the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and a famous screenwriter, actor, and film producer himself. He wrote the screenplays, stories and scripts for numerous Bollywood films. He is best known as one-half of the prolific screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, along with Javed Akhtar.

Advertisement

Together with Javed Akhtar, he revolutionised Indian cinema in the 1970s, creating the "Angry Young Man" archetype and penning blockbusters like Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer.

Advertisement

Anjali soon departed from the hospital after paying a visit. Earlier, on February 22, Shah Rukh Khan also visited the hospital after Aamir Khan came to check on the veteran screenwriter's health along with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

Salim Khan was admitted after he suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is being kept under close watch in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed.

Advertisement

"There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal, and did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need for any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."

According to an official statement issued by the hospital, Salim Khan was admitted at 8.30 am under the care of Dr Jalil D Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine. He was brought to the emergency department by the family doctor, following which he was shifted to the ICU for monitoring.

Several well-known names from the film industry have been visiting Salim Khan since his admission.

Veteran writer Javed Akhtar was seen at the hospital on Wednesday to meet his longtime friend. Politician Rahool N Kanal and actor Lulia Vantur also paid visits. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts