SAFF Championship: Not a walk in the Pak

PTI

Bengaluru, June 20

Buoyed by the recent triumph in the Intercontinental Cup, the Indian football team will enter the 2023 SAFF Championship as a confident unit and look to extend its dominance in the tournament.

Groupings Group A: India, Nepal, Kuwait and Pakistan Group B: Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh

India will face Pakistan in their opener at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium tomorrow, and the match is all set to be played as per schedule after the latter received their visa on Monday night. Pakistan might not offer India a massive challenge but the Blue Tigers will be eager to start their campaign on a rousing note.

Eight-time champions India are drawn alongside Nepal, Kuwait and Pakistan in Group A, while Group B consists of Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

The 2-0 win in the final of the Intercontinental Cup was India’s first victory over Lebanon in 46 years and that skipper Sunil Chhetri managed to etch his name on the scoresheet would boost their morale. “The mood in the camp is bright after our win in the Intercontinental Cup. We can be happy. As the coaching staff, we only can show the team how to win the match and once they enter the field, it is entirely up to the players how to do it,” India coach Igor Stimac said.

A victory in the SAFF tournament will also help India gain some valuable FIFA ranking points.

‘Don’t be fooled’

However, Stimac warned his side against getting tricked by the relatively lower FIFA rankings of other teams and urged the Blue Tigers to not lose their intensity.

“Forget about the FIFA rankings! All the teams in our group and in general in the tournament are very special. All four teams are quite efficient and can produce different kind of football. The crowd will love it as there will be a lot of goals. We have a very serious group and some tough opponents,” said Stimac.

Despite the stirring victory in the Intercontinental Cup, Stimac said India cannot take Pakistan lightly as they could prove to be dangerous opponents.

“They could be the surprise package of the tournament. They have a very good team, and it does not matter that they have not got the results going their way recently. They played three matches (in the Four-Nation Cup) recently without much practice and they could be very competitive here. We know the strong and weak points of the teams and we need to work on them,” he said.