SAFF Futsal Championship: India suffer 0-5 defeat against Maldives

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): India endured their first defeat of the SAFF Futsal Championship 2026, losing 0-5 to Maldives at the Nonthaburi Stadium on Tuesday.

Mohamed Imran led the scoring for Maldives with a brace, netting in the 12th and 30th minutes, while Abdulla Shafiu (22'), Ali Shamal Abdulla (24') and Ahmed Hameed (40') added further goals, as per the AIFF website.

The loss left 133rd-ranked India in fifth place in the standings with two points from three matches. Maldives, ranked 109th in the world, maintained its perfect record, winning all three of its fixtures to sit top of the table with nine points.

India began the contest on the front foot and looked lively in the opening exchanges. The Futsal Tigers pressed high and created several opportunities inside the first 10 minutes, with Nikhil Mali, Laltluangzela, and Hafis AM all getting sights of goal. However, their finishing lacked conviction, with attempts either saved or failing to trouble the Maldives goalkeeper.

Those missed opportunities proved costly as the Maldives struck against the run of play in the 12th minute. Abdulla Shafiu collected a loose ball and surged forward, benefiting from a slip by Lalsangkima, before laying it off to Mohamed Imran. The forward kept his composure and guided the ball past India goalkeeper Ozen Silva to open the scoring.

The goal swung the momentum decisively. Maldives grew in confidence, circulating the ball with greater authority and effectively closing down spaces. India struggled to regain their earlier rhythm, and the Maldives managed the remainder of the first period with composure, leaving them with a 1-0 advantage at the break.

The second period saw a dramatic shift in intensity, with the Maldives emerging aggressively and capitalising on India's defensive lapses. In the 22nd minute, Shafiu showcased his pace with a direct, unchallenged run towards the goal. He rounded Silva with ease before finishing calmly to double the lead.

Just two minutes later, the Maldives struck again. A misplaced pass from Lalsawmpuia in midfield was intercepted by Ali Shamal Abdulla, who drove forward purposefully. After a neat one-two with Huzaifath Rasheed, Abdulla produced a clever and controlled finish to make it 3-0, leaving India reeling.

With the deficit growing, India pushed numbers forward in search of a response. However, the attacking risk only exposed further vulnerabilities. In the 30th minute, Imran ruthlessly completed his brace, calmly volleying the ball into the unguarded net while India were on a power play.

Maldives continued to dictate play and closed out the match professionally. India maintained their power play in a desperate move to get at least a goal, but their frustration was evident as they struggled to create clear chances against an organised and disciplined defence. The rout was completed in the final minute when Ahmed Hameed capitalised on an empty Indian goal again in the 40th minute. (ANI)

