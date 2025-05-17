SAFF U-19 Championship: Bangladesh edge past Nepal to reach final

Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Bangladesh secured their spot in the final of the SAFF U-19 Championship with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Nepal U-19 in a tightly contested semi-final, according to the official website of AIFF.

Advertisement

After a cagey and goalless first half, the game burst into life in the final 20 minutes. Ashikur Rahman opened the scoring in the 74th minute, breaking the deadlock with a composed finish. Nazmul Huda Faysal added a second just seven minutes later to give Bangladesh a commanding lead.

Nepal responded with a late goal in the 87th minute through Sujan Dangol, sparking hopes of a dramatic comeback. However, Bangladesh held their nerve in the closing minutes to secure a narrow yet deserved victory and book their place in the summit clash.

Advertisement

In the other semi-final, defending champions India stormed into the final of SAFF U19 Championship 2025 with a commanding 3-0 victory against Maldives in front of a passionate home crowd and under pouring rain, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia.

Goals from Danny Meitei Laishram (14'), Omang Dodum (21'), and Prashan Jajo (66') ensured a smooth passage to the title clash, as India once again maintained their perfect record -- both in terms of wins and clean sheets.

Advertisement

Bangladesh will face the Indian side in the final.

From the outset, India looked sharp, hungry, and in complete control. Dominating possession and dictating the tempo, they pegged Maldives deep into their own half with wave after wave of attacks. Their pressing game was relentless, their passing crisp, their positioning perfect.

The early breakthrough came in the 14th minute following a well-worked corner routine. Prashan Jajo floated in a teasing delivery from the left, and Danny Meitei connected sweetly with a left-footed volley that took a bounce and crashed into the back of the net. It was Danny's fifth goal of the tournament and yet another example of his clinical finishing.

India's second goal followed just six minutes later and was a product of seamless teamwork. Jajo once again played the architect, darting down the left wing before scooping the ball over the Maldives backline. Meitei smartly laid it off to local favourite Omang Dodum, who made no mistake from close range, giving India a 2-0 cushion heading into half-time.

Though the Maldives had shown flashes of attacking flair in previous matches, they found it difficult to carve open the Indian defence. When they did manage to get shots off, goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam was equal to the task.

India were tactically astute in the second half, not allowing the Maldives time or space to mount a comeback. Anticipating their tendency to push hard after the break, India closed down passing lanes and nullified any potential threat.

The heavens opened up in the second half, drenching the pitch and making conditions tricky. Yet, India adapted well and soon took advantage of a goalkeeping error. In the 65th minute, Jajo unleashed a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box. Maldives custodian Xahran Hassan Ziyad misjudged the pace of the shot and allowed the ball to slip through his hands -- an unfortunate moment that sealed the contest at 3-0.

Despite a few late attempts by the Maldives to salvage pride, India's backline remained resolute under the downpour, wrapping up another assured performance. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)