Bangkok [Thailand], January 25 (ANI): India brought their SAFF Women's Futsal Championship 2026 campaign to a positive close with a commanding 5-2 victory over Sri Lanka at the Hua Mak Indoor Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday, as per the AIFF website.

India dominated proceedings from the first whistle, with Sonali Mondal (6', 7', 16') producing a superb hat-trick performance. Mithila Ramani (9') and Pooja Gupta (36') also added a goal each. The win ensured India finished second in the standings, behind champions Bangladesh, with 12 points from six matches, four wins and two losses.

The Futsal Tigresses started at a high tempo and wasted little time in asserting control. The breakthrough came in the sixth minute when Sonali Mondal reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the circle. After a shot was parried by the Sri Lanka goalkeeper Ashani Panikkiyalage, Sonali pounced on the rebound to slot home and give India an early lead.

Just a minute later, she doubled the advantage. Capitalising on another loose ball in midfield, Sonali drove forward with purpose and unleashed a powerful right-footed strike that flew past Ashani, leaving Sri Lanka stunned by India's blistering start.

India continued to press relentlessly, moving the ball sharply across the court and exploiting gaps in the Sri Lankan defence. Their dominance was rewarded again in the ninth minute when Mithila Ramani joined the attack and finished clinically to make it 3-0, capping off a flowing team move.

Sonali completed a memorable hat-trick in the 16th minute with a goal that showcased her individual brilliance. She weaved past multiple Sri Lanka defenders with quick footwork, combined neatly in a one-two with Ritika Singh, and calmly placed the ball into the net to put India firmly in control before the interval.

Trailing heavily, Sri Lanka showed greater intent in the second half and pulled a goal back in the 22nd minute. Shanu Paskaran found space and finished well, giving her side a lifeline. Sri Lanka reduced the deficit further six minutes later when Gowry Surenthiran struck in the 28th minute, briefly raising hopes of a comeback.

India, however, remained composed and continued to dictate the rhythm of the game. Their defensive structure held firm, and they limited Sri Lanka to speculative efforts as the match wore on. The result was put beyond doubt in the 36th minute when Pooja Gupta found the back of the net with a well-taken finish from long range, restoring India's three-goal cushion.

The closing minutes were comfortably managed by India, who saw out the game with confidence and maturity. The final whistle confirmed a convincing 5-2 victory. (ANI)

