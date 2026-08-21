Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Defending champions Kashi Rudras produced a composed all-round performance to defeat Kanpur Superstars by seven runs in match 10 of the UP T20 League 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Advertisement

The victory,, late on Thursday, was built around a magnificent 91 from opener Sahab Yuvraj Singh, who anchored the innings after Kashi were reduced to 46/4 early in their innings, according to a press release.

Advertisement

With the top and middle order back in the pavilion, Yuvraj took charge and steadied the innings with a composed yet authoritative knock. He brought up his half-century and stitched together a vital 64-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Shubham Chaubey, before eventually departing for 91 off 56 deliveries, with seven boundaries and five sixes. His innings is now the third-highest individual score by a batter in UP T20 history and helped his side set a target of 168.

Advertisement

Sahab Yuvraj Singh said the situation required patience and that his focus was to stay till the end and help the team post a strong total.

"The situation demanded patience and my focus was to stay till the end and give the team a strong total. Shubham and I understood that we had to rebuild the innings, and once we got through that phase, we could attack. I am very happy that I could step up when the team needed me and put up a defendable total. The bowling unit then did a fabulous job to defend it," said Sahab Yuvraj Singh after the match.

Advertisement

In the chase, Sunil Kumar produced a decisive spell, claiming three crucial wickets to swing the momentum firmly in Kashi's favour.

With 19 runs needed from the final two overs, Sunil returned for the penultimate over, putting Kashi back in control. He finished with figures of 3/42. Defending 14 runs in the final over, Atal Bihari Rai held his nerve under pressure as Kashi Rudras bowled Kanpur out for 160 in 19.4 overs, securing their third consecutive victory in four matches.

"The pressure was high, especially when they needed only 19 from two overs. I trusted my plans and focused on taking wickets rather than thinking about the runs. As a bowling unit, we kept believing in ourselves and trusted each other to get the job done. Atal bowled a fantastic final over and held his nerve brilliantly. It was a great team effort, and I am really happy that we could close out another important win," said Sunil Kumar, reflecting on their performance.

Kashi Rudras will next face Gorakhpur Lions on Saturday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)