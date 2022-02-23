Saha(ra): ICA pours in support for Wriddhiman Saha after ‘threat’ from scribe

New Delhi, February 22

The Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) today strongly condemned the sending of a “threatening” message to veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha by an unnamed sports journalist and welcomed the BCCI’s decision to probe the issue.

The ICA urged the BCCI to take the strictest possible action in the matter.

“We acknowledge the fact that the media plays a very important role both in the growth of our game and the players but there’s always a line that must never be crossed,” ICA head Ashok Malhotra said in a statement. “What has happened in Saha’s case is totally unacceptable and we call for the respective press organisations too to take up the matter and ensure such things are not repeated.”

“We are fully with Saha and request him to reveal the journalist’s name. Should the BCCI feel the need to cancel the erring journalist’s accreditation and access to any BCCI event, we will fully support the move,” Malhotra added.

Won’t reveal name: Saha

Meanwhile, Saha today said he has decided not to reveal the identity of the journalist who had sent him the threatening message.

“I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name,” Saha wrote on social media.

“My nature isn’t such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back,” he added. “I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude.”

Saha was dropped for the home Test series against Sri Lanka and is unlikely to be considered for selection in the future, with the Indian team management looking to groom a youngster as a back-up wicketkeeper.

After being dropped, Saha received a few messages from a ‘respected journalist’, who wanted to interview him. The messages from the journalist, which Saha put up on Twitter, said “Choose whoever can help the most” and “You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this.” — Agencies

