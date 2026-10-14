Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 14 (ANI): Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan set a new record for the most runs in a bilateral three-match men's T20I series between two Full Members, finishing with 238 runs despite his side suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the third and final match in Rawalpindi, according to the ICC website.

Farhan scored his third consecutive half-century (76 runs off 47 balls) to take his tally to 238 runs in the series, surpassing India's Abhishek Sharma, who had scored 229 runs against Afghanistan earlier this year.

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New Zealand's Colin Munro, with 223 runs against West Indies in the 2023-24 series, occupies the third spot on the list, followed by Australia's David Warner (217 against Sri Lanka in 2019) and Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai (204 against Ireland in 2019).

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Sri Lanka chased down Pakistan's total of 168/8 with 17 deliveries remaining at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with Kusal Mendis leading the way with a quickfire 87 off 47 balls. Mendis was adjudged Player of the Match for his innings.

The defeat, however, did not affect Pakistan's series result, as the hosts had already secured the series with dominant wins in the first two matches. Pakistan won the opening T20I by four wickets on October 9 and the second by 82 runs on October 11, before Sri Lanka claimed an eight-wicket victory in the finale on October 13.

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After the match, Farhan said Pakistan followed the same approach in the final match as in the first two games, adding that he aims to maintain consistency and make the most of his form.

"The way we set a superb target in the first two matches, today also we had the same plan, but it's cricket; anything can happen. The effort is to stay consistent. When I perform well, I'm even more focused to do well in the next match. It's cricket; you're not always in form. So I'm looking to make the most of it," he said, as per the ICC website.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis praised the team’s improved bowling and fielding, along with the batting performances of Kamindu Mendis and himself, in the eight-wicket victory.

"We bowled really well today in the middle period. The fielding was better too, and the batting was excellent. Kamindu (Mendis) batted really well after the Powerplay. He played his natural game, and I did too. We did really well in all three departments," he said. (ANI)

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