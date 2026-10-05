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Home / Sports / Sahibzada Farhan to captain Pakistan in T20Is against Sri Lanka; Shaheen to lead ODI Tri-Series

Sahibzada Farhan to captain Pakistan in T20Is against Sri Lanka; Shaheen to lead ODI Tri-Series

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ANI
Updated At : 10:51 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced Pakistan's men's squads for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka.

Right-handed opening batter Sahibzada Farhan, who led Pakistan at the recently concluded Asian Games, will captain the side in the T20I series.

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Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi will continue to lead the ODI side in the tri-series.

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All three T20Is will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the opening match on 9 October. The second and third matches follow on 11 and 13 October, respectively.

After the T20I series, Pakistan will take part in an ODI tri-series alongside England and Sri Lanka. Rawalpindi will host the opening three matches, before the tournament moves to Lahore for the remaining league matches and the final.

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Sri Lanka have already named their squads for the T20I and ODI legs of their tour.

Pakistan T20I squad: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.

Pakistan ODI squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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