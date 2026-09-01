SAI appoints Prashant Singh as Regional Director of Gandhinagar centre

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has appointed Prashant Singh as Regional Director, SAI Regional Centre Gandhinagar, with responsibility for SAI's operations across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

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Hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Singh brings with him over 10 years of experience in sports administration, having worked across diverse areas of India's sporting ecosystem, including sports policy and programme implementation, athlete development, major sporting events, sports science and athlete-support systems, sports communications, public engagement and institutional development, according to a release.

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Singh has been closely associated with the Khelo India Scheme since its inception, including the launch and conduct of the first-ever Khelo India School Games in 2018. Having worked across more than 10 editions of the Khelo India Games and the 36th National Games in various functional capacities, he has contributed to the development of systems and SOPs for the planning and conduct of multidisciplinary national sporting events.

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His experience in elite sport includes significant responsibilities within the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Olympic Cell, including contributing to the establishment of Priority Olympic Disciplines, focusing on sports with high medal potential at the Olympic Games.

He has also served as Sports Development Officer for disciplines including Athletics, Wrestling, Hockey, Cycling, Fencing and Judo, and contributed to the preparation and coordination of Indian teams for the Commonwealth Games 2022, Asian Games and Asian Para Games 2023, and Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024.

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In 2021, Singh played a key role in establishing the Central Athlete Injury Management System (CAIMS), aimed at strengthening injury prevention, diagnosis and rehabilitation systems for elite and developmental athletes. This work contributed to the broader strengthening and evolution of India's sports science and athlete-support ecosystem under the National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR) framework.

He has also contributed to strengthening the domestic competition structure, including initiatives such as the Khelo India Women's League, and to the evolution of the Khelo India Revamped Scheme.

From 2022 onwards, Singh headed the Media Division of SAI, overseeing communications, marketing and publicity. He was instrumental in conceptualising and implementing major national campaigns, including #Cheer4India for the Tokyo Olympic cycle, Commonwealth Games 2022, Asian Games and Asian Para Games 2023, and Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024.

He also played a key role in the revival and expansion of the Fit India Movement, including the conceptualisation and launch of the Sundays on Cycle campaign, which has since grown into a nationwide public participation initiative. He has also been associated with major national sports initiatives including Khelo Bharat Niti and the National Sports Governance Act 2025.

Singh has served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Director General, SAI, and has worked closely with the Olympic Cell on strategic initiatives relating to India's bids for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympic Games. He was also associated with the IOC Session 2023 in Mumbai and various key sporting engagements involving the Hon'ble Prime Minister.

Before he was appointed Regional Director, Singh was posted at Gandhinagar in a senior management role, where he was responsible for the implementation and functioning of various SAI and Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) schemes across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Speaking about his priorities as Regional Director, Prashant Singh said that his immediate goal would be to actualise the Khelo India Scheme in its new form and translate its objectives into tangible outcomes across Gujarat and Rajasthan. This would be accompanied by a focused effort towards strengthening the overall sporting ecosystem in both States, from grassroots participation and talent identification to high-performance development.

A key priority would be to establish NCOE Gandhinagar as a leading national centre for the development of Para Sports, with a strong high-performance ecosystem and enhanced pathways for Para athletes. At the same time, efforts would be undertaken to transform NCOE Naranpura into one of the country's premier destinations for National Coaching Camps across sports, making optimal use of its infrastructure, facilities and strategic location.

Another important focus would be the expansion of SAI schemes and their reach across the region, while bringing more sporting disciplines into the development ecosystem, including Softball, Baseball and other emerging and Olympic-potential sports. The objective would be to widen the talent pool, strengthen competitive opportunities and create sustainable pathways from grassroots sport to international and podium-level success.

As Regional Director, Singh will drive an 'Athlete-First' approach, with emphasis on strengthening training and athlete-development systems, expanding talent identification, leveraging sports science and athlete-support services, improving institutional effectiveness and creating greater opportunities for podium finishes.

The appointment brings together Singh's extensive experience across grassroots sport, elite athlete development, sports policy, major sporting events, sports communications and sports administration, as he assumes leadership of SAI's regional operations across Gujarat and Rajasthan. (ANI)

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