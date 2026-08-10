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Home / Sports / SAI, BAI pull out all stops to make world championships ‘blemish free’ after India Open fiasco

SAI, BAI pull out all stops to make world championships ‘blemish free’ after India Open fiasco

At the India Open, a monkey was spotted in the spectator gallery and multiple matches were stopped due to pigeon droppings on the courts

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Vinayak Padmadeo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:47 PM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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Workers and officials oversee the installation of new wooden court flooring inside Indira Gandhi Indoor (IGI) Stadium ahead of the upcoming BWF World Championships 2026, in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI
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After facing a barrage of criticism and ridicule during the India Open badminton championships, both the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Badminton Association of India (BAI) are going out of their way to ensure that BWF World Championships remains blemish-free.

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At the India Open, a monkey was spotted in the spectator gallery and multiple matches were stopped due to pigeon droppings on the courts.

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Now, the roof has been repaired. Three men have been hired to shoo monkeys away from the arena by mimicking langur noises. Non-toxic gel has been deployed to prevent pigeons from roosting on the rooftop. SAI has also deployed imported machines that use sound frequencies to repel birds at night.

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Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and KD Jadhav Hall, the two venues, have both been refurbished to make them tournament-ready.

“We started work back in February itself. This stadium is very old and there were a lot of damages that we had to take care of. The old roof has been treated and repaired to make it waterproof, expansion joints have been treated, and you can see a lot of chairs in the seating area have been replaced,” SAI Executive Director Amber Pratap Singh told the media on Monday.

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To further make the venue animal-proof, SAI has replaced all entries to the stadium with automatic glass doors that shut automatically.

On the playing area, the lighting system has been replaced by SAI and additional lights have been installed to eliminate any shadows on the courts. “Lighting was not an issue during the India Open but we have still upgraded it. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is satisfied with the lighting in both the competition and practice arenas,” BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra said.

Singh added that the recent heavy spell of rainfall had also helped stadium officials identify any potential leakages from the roof. “There were a few leakages but they have all been taken care of,” he added.

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