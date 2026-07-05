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Home / Sports / SAI CRC Bhopal organises "Sundays on Cycle" with Art of Living Foundation

SAI CRC Bhopal organises "Sundays on Cycle" with Art of Living Foundation

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ANI
Updated At : 11:08 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India - Central Regional Centre (SAI CRC), Bhopal, observed the 'Sundays on Cycle' special edition under the theme "Community Fitness Ride" in collaboration with the Art of Living Foundation at the SAI CRC Bhopal campus.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 100 cyclists, including fitness enthusiasts, students, and members of the local community, according to a release.

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The ride commenced from the SAI CRC Bhopal campus and promoted the message of adopting cycling as a sustainable, healthy, and environmentally friendly mode of transportation while encouraging citizens to embrace an active lifestyle.

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Participants rode together with great enthusiasm, reflecting the spirit of community fitness and the vision of the Fit India Movement.

Representatives from the Art of Living Foundation also motivated participants to adopt healthy habits and emphasised the importance of physical activity, mindfulness, and community engagement in leading a balanced life.

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The event concluded with a brief interaction session, refreshments, and a collective pledge by all participants to continue promoting cycling and regular physical activity in their daily lives.

Through initiatives like 'Sundays on Cycle', SAI CRC Bhopal continues to encourage public participation in fitness activities and foster a culture of health, wellness, and active living across the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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