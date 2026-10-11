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Home / Sports / SAI Guwahati organises Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 7.0

SAI Guwahati organises Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 7.0

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ANI
Updated At : 10:26 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre, Guwahati, on Sunday organised the Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 7.0 at the SAI Regional Centre in Guwahati.

Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 7.0 is being conducted across the country from October 2  to October 31, 2026 under the theme “Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat”, with the objective of promoting physical fitness while creating awareness about cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

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The initiative combines the spirit of fitness with the message of “Swachhata”, encouraging citizens to adopt healthy lifestyles and contribute towards maintaining a clean and hygienic environment. Participants will not only take part in the run but will also spread awareness about the importance of cleanliness, reinforcing the vision of a fitter and cleaner India.

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Speaking to ANI, DK Mittal, Executive Director of the SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati, said around 300 school students, officials, athletes and coaches participated in a cleanliness drive organised at the centre on Gandhi Jayanti as part of the ‘Swachhata Abhiyan.’

“On Gandhi Jayanti, a ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ is held across the country. This campaign kicks off on October 2, and continuing that tradition, we've started our own cleanliness drive here. ‘Swachhata’ means ‘Swachh Bharat’, ‘Swasth Bharat’, and ‘Viksit Bharat’. Just like the Prime Minister launched the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ 10 years ago, we organized a small event today at SAI Guwahati to keep that going. Around 300 school kids, officials, athletes, and coaches participated here. We're really happy that people actively took part in the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’,” he said. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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