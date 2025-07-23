DT
PT
Home / Sports / Sai Sudarshan's fifty first by Indian No. 3 outside India since December 2022

Sai Sudarshan's fifty first by Indian No. 3 outside India since December 2022

ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
Manchester [UK], July 23 (ANI): India left-hand batter Sai Sudarshan's maiden half-century on Wednesday during the third session of the first day of the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester against England is the first by an Indian number three outside India since December 2022.

The last fifty was scored by right-hand batter Cheteshwar Pujara (90 and 102), which came against Bangladesh in the first Test of the series at Chattogram.

Sai Sudarshan scored 61 runs off 151 balls before going back to the dressing room, which was laced with seven boundaries in his innings.

This 50-run knock was the first by an Indian outside Asia since January 2022. The last one came from Pujara hitting 53 against South Africa at Johannesburg back in January 2022.

Sai Sudarshan's fifty is also the first by an Indian number three irrespective of nation since November last year, when Gill scored 90 against New Zealand in the third Wankhede Test.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the fourth consecutive toss and opted to bowl against India in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. India, trailing by 1-2, needs to conjure a win to keep the series alive.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

