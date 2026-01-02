DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Sai Sudharsan suffers rib fracture, likely to miss remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sai Sudharsan suffers rib fracture, likely to miss remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:40 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan sustained a rib fracture during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Ahmedabad on December 26 2025.

Advertisement

He's currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) and is expected to be out of action for around six weeks.

Advertisement

Sudharsan sustained the injury while diving for a run during his half-century. He missed the next two games, against Karnataka and Jharkhand.

Advertisement

According to ESPNcricinfo, he reported at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on December 29, and a scan revealed "a slender, undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of the right seventh rib".

Sudharsan's rib fracture is expected to keep him out for 6-8 weeks, which will likely put him back in action just in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where he'll be joining his Gujarat Titans.

Advertisement

"Sai is undertaking lower-body strength and conditioning work with appropriate protection to the injured rib to facilitate healing, and he has responded well to the program. Upper-body training will be introduced once acute symptoms settle over the next seven to ten days, following which he will be gradually progressed into a structured upper-body strength and conditioning program," a CoE report said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Sudharsan made his Test debut in 2025 and has played six matches, scoring 302 runs at an average of 27.45. He also has three ODIs under his belt, with 127 runs at an average of 63.50, and a single T20I appearance.

Tamil Nadu are currently sixth in their group with one win in four games. They have three more group games remaining: against Rajasthan, Tripura, and Kerala. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts