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Home / Sports / Sai Sudharsan's ton lights up day one of India A vs Sri Lanka A 1st unofficial Test

Sai Sudharsan's ton lights up day one of India A vs Sri Lanka A 1st unofficial Test

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ANI
Updated At : 07:08 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Galle [Sri Lanka], June 25 (ANI): A century from Sai Sudharsan and half-centuries from skipper Dhruv Jurel and Shaikh Rasheed were the highlights as India A finished the day one of their first four-day unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A on a high at Galle on Thursday.

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At the end of day one, India A was 333/4, with Jurel (68*) and Rasheed (53*) unbeaten.

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India A opted to bat first after winning the toss.

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An 82-run stand between seven-Test-old Sudharsan and Aayush Pandey (25 in 64 balls, with three fours) started off the proceedings for India A.

Devdutt Padikkal (12 in seven) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (22 in 53 balls, with a four) fell for cheap, as India A was down at 181/3.

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Sudharsan, however, went on to make 132 in 175 balls, with 19 fours at a strike rate of over 75, before falling to Chamika Gunasekara (1/50) at the score of 217.

Jurel (68* in 138 balls, with five fours) and Rasheed (53* in 92 balls, with four boundaries) stitched an 105-run stand to end the day unbeaten.

Dilum Sudeera (2/98) was the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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