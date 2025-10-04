DT
Saif Hassan earns maiden call-up as Bangladesh name ODI squad for Afghanistan series

ANI
Updated At : 09:10 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Bangladesh have handed a maiden ODI call-up to right-handed batter Saif Hassan as they announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

The series, starting October 8, will serve as an essential preparation for both teams as they build towards the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. All three matches are scheduled to take place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Experienced batter Litton Das misses out on selection as he continues his recovery from a side strain, while Parvez Hossain Emon is left out completely after he featured against Afghanistan in July.

It means there is a maiden ODI call-up for Saif Hassan, while fellow batter Nurul Hasan earns a recall to the 50-over setup for the first time since 2023.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue to lead the side, with all three matches during the series to be held at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, according to the ICC.

Bangladesh ODI squad for Afghanistan series: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

Series schedule:

First ODI: October 8, Abu Dhabi.

Second ODI: October 11, Abu Dhabi.

Third ODI: October 14, Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

