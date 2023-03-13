Saika, Harman star in MI’s 4th straight win

PTI

Mumbai, March 12

Mumbai Indians dished out an all-round show as they sauntered to an eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz to record their fourth straight win in the Women’s Premier League here today.

Saika Ishaque (3/33) led Mumbai Indians’ fightback with the ball to derail UP Warriorz, who looked set to register a competitive total after half-centuries from Alyssa Healy (58) and Tahlia McGrath (50).

UP Warriorz slumped from 140/3 in the 17th over to finish at 159/6. Mumbai Indians overhauled the target on the back of captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 53 and Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 45 not out, with Yastika Bhaita (42) playing a strong hand at the top.

Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt added an unbeaten 106 for the third wicket as Mumbai Indians reached 164/2 in 17.3 overs. Harmanpreet recorded her second fifty in the tournament, hitting nine fours and one six in her 33-ball innings.

Bhatia took the initiative of scoring at the top, contributing heavily in her 58-run stand for the opening wicket with Hayley Matthews (12).

“Very happy with the performance,” said Harmanpreet, who was named the Player of the Match. “I can’t be thankful enough, the way we are playing and we are gelling together. Saika’s over was the turning point. She has been the one taking responsibility,” she added.

Healy said: “I think we were probably 15-20 runs short. We needed a set batter at the end.”

Brief scores: UP Warriorz: 159/6 (Healy 58, McGrath 50; Ishaque 3/33); Mumbai Indians: 164/2 in 17.3 overs (Harmanpreet 53*, Sciver-Brunt 45*, Bhatia 42; Ecclestone 1/30).