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Home / Sports / Saim Ayub released from Pakistan ODI squad for remainder of Tri-Series, Sahibzada Farhan named replacement

Saim Ayub released from Pakistan ODI squad for remainder of Tri-Series, Sahibzada Farhan named replacement

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ANI
Updated At : 04:17 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Lahore [Pakistan], October 26 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that opening batter Saim Ayub has been released from the Men’s ODI squad for the remainder of the ongoing tri-series after requesting a return to domestic cricket to work on his batting form and regain confidence.

Following a discussion with the head coach, Saim expressed his desire to return to domestic cricket. Respecting his decision and acknowledging his honest assessment of his current form, the team management and national selection committee mutually agreed to accept his request.

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The national selection committee has named Sahibzada Farhan as Saim’s replacement for the remainder of the tri-series.

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Pakistan, having qualified for the final with three consecutive wins, will face Sri Lanka in the fifth match of the tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirms that Saim Ayub has been released from the Men’s ODI squad for the remainder of the ongoing tri-series. After a conversation with the head coach, Saim requested a desire to return to domestic cricket to work on his batting form and regain confidence," as per a statement from the PCB.

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"Respecting Saim’s decision and appreciating his honest assessment of his current form, the team management and national selection committee have mutually agreed to accept this request. The national selection committee has subsequently named Sahibzada Farhan as Saim’s replacement for the remainder of the tri-series. Pakistan, having qualified for the final with three consecutive wins, will face Sri Lanka in the fifth match of the tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, 27 October," the statement further added.

Saim managed just 21 runs across three matches in the tri-series, extending his disappointing batting form this year. He has averaged only 16.55 in 19 appearances for Pakistan across all three formats in 2026, registering just one half-century-plus score, which came against Australia in February, ahead of the T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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