Sakkari rocks Jabeur to roll into semifinals

Fort Worth (USA), November 5
A relentless Maria Sakkari capped her perfect run through the round-robin stage of the WTA Finals with a 6-2 6-3 win over Ons Jabeur on Friday to reach the semifinals along with group runner-up Aryna Sabalenka.
Sakkari broke twice for a 5-1 cushion en route capturing the first set, which meant Tunisian world No. 2 Jabeur had no mathematical chance of advancing even if she had rallied back to victory.
In the second set, with Sakkari and Sabalenka already safely into the knockout stage, the Greek world No. 5 broke early for a 3-1 lead and raced home from there to improve to 3-0 in the first stage of the season-ending tournament.
In the day’s first match, Belarusian world No. 7 Sabalenka eliminated Jessica Pegula with a 6-3 7-5 victory to improve to 2-1.
Djokovic in Paris semis
Paris: Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by dispatching Lorenzo Musetti 6-0 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Djokovic next faces Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek won 6-2 6-4 against American Tommy Paul.
Earlier, Carlos Alcaraz was retired hurt against unseeded Holger Rune. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...