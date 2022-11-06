Sakkari rocks Jabeur to roll into semifinals

Fort Worth (USA), November 5

A relentless Maria Sakkari capped her perfect run through the round-robin stage of the WTA Finals with a 6-2 6-3 win over Ons Jabeur on Friday to reach the semifinals along with group runner-up Aryna Sabalenka.

Sakkari broke twice for a 5-1 cushion en route capturing the first set, which meant Tunisian world No. 2 Jabeur had no mathematical chance of advancing even if she had rallied back to victory.

In the second set, with Sakkari and Sabalenka already safely into the knockout stage, the Greek world No. 5 broke early for a 3-1 lead and raced home from there to improve to 3-0 in the first stage of the season-ending tournament.

In the day’s first match, Belarusian world No. 7 Sabalenka eliminated Jessica Pegula with a 6-3 7-5 victory to improve to 2-1.

Djokovic in Paris semis

Paris: Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by dispatching Lorenzo Musetti 6-0 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Djokovic next faces Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek won 6-2 6-4 against American Tommy Paul.

Earlier, Carlos Alcaraz was retired hurt against unseeded Holger Rune. — Agencies