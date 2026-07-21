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Home / Sports / Sakshi Chaudhary to represent India at Commonwealth Games 51 Kgs women's boxing category

Sakshi Chaudhary to represent India at Commonwealth Games 51 Kgs women's boxing category

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ANI
Updated At : 11:13 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Commonwealth Games 2026 are all set to commence in less than a week in Scotland's Glasgow, and the entire country is rooting for boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, who is an official entry for India in the 51 Kgs women's boxing category.

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Facing all sorts of odds, losing 3 kgs in three weeks, defeating World Champion boxers like Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Hooda, Sakshi has proved her prowess time and again. Best suited for the game, showing her winning spirit and tactful fighting, according to a press release from SAI Media.

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She is not new to creating history, as she is also the first Indian female to secure Gold in the World Boxing Cup, 2025, Astana.

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Coming from a humble background and the daughter of a farmer, along with being a boxer, Sakshi also serves the Indian army. Currently, she is preparing for her match in Scotland. Rigorous practise, focused attention and manifesting the gold.

Speaking about Commonwealth Games, Sakshi said, "Participating in the Commonwealth Games has always been my dream, and I have been working on this for a long time. Finally representing Indian in the 51 Kgs boxing category feels surreal. Even when I got an injury, I was determined and never gave up. I recovered and kept training myself. Reducing weight seemed like another task, but I remembered what my father always taught me: to never give up and push yourself to the best of your potential. Right now, I'm busy training, and my only aim is to give my best shot and get that gold for India. I'm also taking the right amount of rest, a proper diet and staying mentally strong."

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Sakshi is a two-time Gold medalist at the World Youth Championships (2017-2018), a gold medalist at the World Junior Women's Championships (2015) and a medalist at the Asian Boxing Championships (2021).

She has been training since the tender age of 12 years and is surely right there to make India proud at the Commonwealth 2026, followed by the Asian Games 2026.

Sakshi is emerging as one of India's most promising boxing talents, steadily paving her way towards the Los Angeles Olympics 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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