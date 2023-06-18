 Sakshi, husband Kadian distance themselves from Tikaits & khaps : The Tribune India

Sakshi, husband Kadian distance themselves from Tikaits & khaps

Sakshi Malik and husband Satyawart Kadian. File photo



New Delhi, June 17

In a hint that the wrestlers are cutting ties with the khap panchayats and Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait and national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and husband Satyawart Kadian have said the people who were working for the administration scuppered their plans to immerse medals in Ganges.

In an 11-minute video uploaded on social media by Sakshi, the two claimed that the decision to hold the Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat on May 28 was taken by the khap leaders and not by them.

“Country saw what happened with the women wrestlers on May 28. They were dragged and then detained. We did not break any law or violated our constitution, still the police acted violently. We want to make this clear that the decision to hold the Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat was taken by khaps at the Meham panchayat,” Satyawart, sitting next to Sakshi in the video, said.

“We only got to know that the new parliament was getting inaugurated that day. Still, we stood by our elders and then had to face brutality of the police and were removed from the protest site,” he added.

Satyawart also described what happened when they went to Haridwar to immerse their medals, saying the individuals who were close to the administration cheated them.

Country saw what happened with the women wrestlers on May 28. They were dragged and then detained. We did not break any law or violated our constitution, still the police acted violently. We want to make this clear that the decision to hold the Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat was taken by khaps at the Meham panchayat. —Satyawart Kadian, wrestler

“We decided to immerse our medals in Ganga as we thought we had no use for them. In Haridwar, we were fooled by the administration. When we reached there, a man who is close to the administration took Bajrang away and then he was made to speak to a lot of leaders. ‘You will get justice but hold on tight till 7pm they said’. Exactly by 7pm, a lot of people with ties to the administration reach the ghats,” he said. “They were all charged up and we thought they would indulge in violence if we attempted to throw away our medals. So, we did not go ahead. One more thing we want to clarify is that we gave our medals to coaches and our family members,” he added.

Interestingly, the big medals were handed to Naresh and Baba Shyam Singh Malik wrapped them in a turban.

“We were then advised to meet the Home Minister (Amit Shah) sir as our solution would happen at his doorstep and so we went there to put our point of view. Now, we are hearing that some khap leaders are angry (because we cut a deal). I request them to not pay heed to these rumours but please forgive us if we have hurt you unknowingly,” he said.

