Salman Ali Agha reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 14 (ANI): Pakistan player Salman Ali Agha has been officially reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Pakistan's second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday, according to the ICC website.

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Agha was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

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In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Agha's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months.

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The incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan's innings when, after being run out, Agha threw his batting gloves and helmet to the ground in an inappropriate manner.

Agha admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid Rahul of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

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On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Pakistan levelled the three-match series with a 128-run victory (by DLS method) over Bangladesh and will take on the hosts in the decider on Sunday. (ANI)

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