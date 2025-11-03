DT
Home / Sports / Salman Khan to attend Indian Supercross Racing League Round 2

Salman Khan to attend Indian Supercross Racing League Round 2

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Nov 03, 2025 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), world's first franchise-based Supercross Racing League, today announced a schedule change for its Hyderabad round. The event will now take place on December 6 at the iconic GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli.

Adding to the excitement, megastar Salman Khan, who is the brand ambassador for ISRL, will be present in person to witness the races live from the stands, cheering on the riders and interacting with fans. The action-packed race weekend kicks off on December 5 with the Reise Moto Fan Park, which became a massive hit during Round 1 in Pune, a release said.

"I'm excited to be part of the Hyderabad race and to experience the incredible energy of the fans and riders. The Indian Supercross Racing League is setting new benchmarks for motorsport in India - it's fast, thrilling, and full of passion," said Salman Khan, Brand Ambassador of ISRL, said, according to the release.

Veer Patel, Managing Director of ISRL, said advancing the Hyderabad round to December 6 allows us to deliver an even more electrifying Saturday-night experience for fans.

"Having Salman Khan join us live in the stands makes this event a landmark moment for motorsport in India. We're thrilled to bring world-class racing, entertainment, and community together under one roof. Government of Telangana's vision for innovation, youth engagement, and sporting excellence under Telangana Rising 2047 continues to inspire us. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Telangana Government and the Sports Authority of Telangana for their invaluable support in bringing the sport of Supercross to the state."

Following the Hyderabad round, the Grand Finale (Round 3) of ISRL Season 2 will take place on December 21, 2025, at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Calicut, Kerala, marking a spectacular conclusion to what promises to be India's largest motorsport season yet. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

