Home / Sports / Samantha Ruth Prabhu, David Beckham exchange jerseys during football legend's India Visit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, David Beckham exchange jerseys during football legend's India Visit

ANI
Updated At : 07:55 PM Nov 29, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the legendary football icon shared memorable moments together during the latter's visit to India, during which they exchanged jerseys.

Samantha shared a reel on Instagram in which she and Beckham are seen together at an event, where the Family Man actress presented a 'Beckham 7' Chennai Super Champs jersey to the former Engalnd footballer. Beckham, in turn, handed an Inter Miami CF jersey to her.

"Few people leave a lasting impact the way he has. @davidbeckham is a true mentor and role model, and I'm grateful we could share such a special afternoon," Samantha Ruth Prabhu captioned the post.

While Samantha is the owner of the Chennai Super Champs franchise in the World Pickleball League, Beckham is the co-owner and President of Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, a team that features football superstar Lionel Messi.

Beckham came to India as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The former Manchester United footballer received a warm, traditional welcome at his hotel in Mumbai. He also shared a video, offering a sneak peek of the warm welcome he received upon his arrival at the Mumbai hotel. In the video, he could be seen learning how to make 'Dal Ki Chaat'.

"So touched by everyone's kindness... Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons. Making some beautiful memories in Mumbai," he captioned the post.

David also played a friendly football match with children from underserved communities trained and empowered by ngo -Oscar Foundation in football and life skills at the Cooperage Football Grounds in Mumbai, listening to their lived experiences and stories, how they are breaking barriers, and making progress toward reaching their aspirations.

Before Mumbai, he also visited Visakhapatnam, where he visited a school and met with students and teachers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

