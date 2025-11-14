Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveils new Chennai Super Champs jersey at inaugural Chennai Open

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): Chennai Super Champs co-owner and leading actor-entrepreneur Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled the franchise's World Pickleball League (WPBL) Season 2 jersey during the ongoing Chennai Open at Sathyabama University on Friday.

Advertisement

The Chennai Open, organised by Chennai Super Champs, is the franchise's flagship pickleball tournament, hosted at six state-of-the-art indoor courts in partnership with Sathyabama University, as per a release from WPBL.

Advertisement

The ceremony saw Samantha cheer on the Chennai Open participants as the tournament marked its first edition. It has witnessed over 500 registrations, 46 categories, and India's biggest-ever pickleball prize pool of Rs 25 lakhs to be won, with the final day slated for November 16.

Advertisement

The new jersey's design draws from Chennai's cultural identity and the symbolism of a new dawn. The orange-to-yellow gradient represents the "sunrise over the Bay of Bengal," signalling optimism, energy and new beginnings for the franchise. Subtle kolam-inspired micro-patterns celebrate Tamil Nadu's heritage, while bold red accents reflect fire, movement and speed. Together, the colours echo the city's heat, vibrancy and fearless sporting spirit, aligning with the team's vision of inclusivity, youth participation and empowerment.

Speaking at the unveiling, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, owner of Chennai Super Champs, said, "Every time I step into Sathyabama University, I am reminded of why this partnership matters. Chennai loves its sport loud, proud, and with heart. This new jersey is our way of carrying that emotion onto the world stage. Cheering on the participants at the Chennai Open was special, as this is where the future of pickleball begins. I want every youngster in Chennai to know that this sport belongs to them too. As we head into Season 2, our team carries the colours and also the belief of an entire city."

Advertisement

Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor of Sathyabama University, said, "We are proud to host Chennai Super Champs once again on our campus and to see pickleball thrive here through the Chennai Open. The university's state-of-the-art indoor pickleball courts have become a hub for young athletes, and having Ms Samantha Ruth Prabhu rally with them today was inspiring. This partnership encourages our students to dream big, train well, and explore new sporting pathways."

Chennai Super Champs co-owner Himank Duvvuru added, "Season 2 is a step up in every sense, stronger team and a bigger vision for how we want Chennai to engage with pickleball. What excites us is how naturally the sport is growing here. The Chennai Open and our collaboration with Sathyabama University are proof that when you give this city access and opportunity, it responds with energy and enthusiasm. The new jersey is symbolic of our intent to build something lasting, meaningful, and rooted in community."

With six dedicated indoor courts, regular grassroots programs, and flagship initiatives like the Chennai Open, the Chennai Super Champs, and partnerships with Sathyabama University, the region is driving the next wave of pickleball development.

The Chennai Super Champs will debut their new jersey at the World Pickleball League Season 2, beginning January 2026 at Jio World Garden, Mumbai.

Chennai Super Champs WPBL Season 2 Full Squad:

Sonu Vishwakarma (India)

Tanner Tomassi (USA)

Simone Jardim (Brazil)

Ly Hoang Nam (Vietnam)

Carlota Trevino (Mexico)

Rika Fujiwara (Japan)

Do Minh Quan (Vietnam)

Tea Pejic (Croatia)

Head Coach: Johnny Goldberg (USA). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)