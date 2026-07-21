DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Samarth Atri calls on Himachal CM Sukhu ahead of Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy 2026

Samarth Atri calls on Himachal CM Sukhu ahead of Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:43 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Samarth Atri, a promising young athlete from Bhoranj tehsil in Hamirpur district, called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday evening and sought his blessings ahead of the prestigious Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy 2026.

Advertisement

Samarth has been selected to represent India at the international championship, scheduled to be held in Dehradun from 17 to 20 August, 2026.

Advertisement

Congratulating the young skater on his achievement, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes for a successful performance at the Asian event. He said that the state government was committed to creating world-class sports infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh to enable talented athletes to hone their skills and excel at national and international competitions.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister lauded Samarth Atri for earning a place on the international stage through his talent, dedication and hard work, adding that his accomplishment has brought pride to Himachal Pradesh.

He expressed confidence that Samarth would deliver an outstanding performance at the Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy and bring laurels to both India and the state.

Advertisement

A Class X student of the prestigious Auckland House School, Shimla, Samarth Atri has been training regularly at the Shimla Ice Skating Rink for the past six to seven years. He was recently selected to participate in the 21st National Short Track Ice Skating Championship, where his impressive performance earned him a place in the National Training Camp.

Based on his outstanding performance during the camp, he has now been selected to represent India at the Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts