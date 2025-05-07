Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): Indian pace veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar spoke on his return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season and described how his partnership with Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal is "same but different" simultaneously.

Bhuvneshwar was speaking on a video posted on RCB's official X handle. In the ongoing season, Bhuvneshwar has taken 12 wickets for RCB in 10 matches at an average of 28.25, with best figures of 3/33. His economy rate is 8.92. The 'Swing King' was previously a part of the RCB set-up as a youngster from 2009-2010, but did not get to play a game for them. From 2011 onwards, he made his IPL debut with Pune Warriors India and later went on to have a legendary run with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), including a title win in 2016 and Purple Cap for most wickets in 2016 and 2017, for two seasons straight.

For this year's season, Bhuvneshwar was roped in by RCB for Rs 10.75 during the mega auction last year. Now, with 193 wickets in 186 matches, he has transformed into an IPL legend.

Speaking about his return to RCB, Bhuvneshwar said, "I am extremely happy to be back in the RCB after 16 years. Because whatever I did back then (during his previous stint), and whatever I do now, it is very different. I came here as a youngster, and now, things are completely different. I have so many years of experience."

Describing his partnership with Australian star Hazlewood and uncapped Indian left-armer Yash Dayal, the veteran said that it is the same since they all possess the gift of swing bowling.

Expanding on the differences, he added, "If you talk about Josh, he has the height. Yash has his left-arm. He creates a different angle. So it is same, but also different. And the best thing is that all three of us can bowl in any phase. We have done that so far. Whenever I do not do well, these two have backed me. Whenever one of us does not do well, the others back him. We are complementing each other really well and it is a great sign."

Combined with Hazlewood's 18 wickets in 10 matches and Dayal's 10 wickets in 11 matches, the trio has taken 40 wickets in the competition so far, emerging as one of the most accomplished, well-rounded bowling groups of the season.

Speaking about death bowling, Bhuvneshwar said that it is an "instinct".

"There are meetings, you plan some things particularly, but a lot of times you do it on the ground. Because that instinct, sometimes a very normal scenario is going on, but even in that, you have an instinct that the batsman is going to do something different. You have to be proactive and a step ahead of the batter. Sometimes, that is a mistake, but as long as you are proactive, if you do things as per your instincts, you are always at the top of your game," he added.

RCB is in second place with eight wins and three losses, giving them 16 points. They will play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI)

