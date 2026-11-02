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Home / Sports / "Same mentality, and more hunger": Sammy urges West Indies to maintain momentum ahead of second Bangladesh Test

"Same mentality, and more hunger": Sammy urges West Indies to maintain momentum ahead of second Bangladesh Test

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ANI
Updated At : 01:32 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Mirpur [Bangladesh], November 2 (ANI): West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has urged his players to maintain the same winning mentality while showing greater hunger ahead of the next Test against Bangladesh starting on November 5.

Sammy said captain Roston Chase had challenged the squad to remain focused on their mission and stressed the importance of ending the year on a positive note following their first-Test victory.

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West Indies produced a dominant all-round display to register a convincing eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Day 4 of the opening Test, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match ICC World Test Championship series.

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"[I want the] same mentality, [and] a little bit more hunger. The captain [Roston Chase] has challenged them from the time we got here [about] what the mission is. It is also important that we finish the year on a high," Sammy said, as per Cricinfo.

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Sammy expected a tough challenge from Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons in the upcoming Test, acknowledging the hosts' determination to secure a win and strengthen their World Test Championship campaign.

However, the West Indies coach expressed confidence in his team's hunger, preparation and attention to detail, backing them to overcome the challenge in Sylhet and end their Test cycle with an away victory.

"One thing I know about Phil [is that] he will not make it easy," Sammy said. "He wants to win as well. They have their own goals in the WTC as well. But I am pretty sure with what I see from the guys - the hunger, the determination, the willingness to work and the attention to detail - that whatever we face in Sylhet, we'll be ready to finish this Test cycle with an away win in Bangladesh, and they are not easy [opponents to beat] at home," he added.

Sammy also acknowledged Bangladesh's strong position in the World Test Championship standings, noting that they were fourth after securing a Test victory over Australia.

He stressed that the West Indies are fully aware of the stakes and remain determined to achieve the objectives they set at the beginning of the current WTC cycle in Barbados.

"Before we started this [series] they were fourth on the table in the Test Championship [after] winning [a Test] against Australia, so we are very aware of what's at stake. Within the group, we are eager to achieve our goals set back in Barbados when the WTC cycle started," he said.

Sammy pointed to the red-ball players' stint in Chennai just ahead of the Bangladesh Test series as a big reason for the competence the batters showed against spin in Dhaka.

"I think our spinners outbowled their spinners and our batsmen responded to playing spin better than theirs. I think that was one of the most pleasing things for me and for Floyd [Reifer, the batting coach]" he concluded.

The two teams will now travel to Sylhet for the second and final Test, scheduled to begin on November 5. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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