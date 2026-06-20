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Home / Sports / Sameer, Rohit Kanyan strike Gold as India adds five medals on Day 2 of ISSF Junior World Championship 2026

Sameer, Rohit Kanyan strike Gold as India adds five medals on Day 2 of ISSF Junior World Championship 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 01:58 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is pleased to announce another impressive day for the Indian contingent at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 in Suhl, Germany, with the country's shooters adding five medals to their tally on the second day of competition.

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India's Sameer won the gold medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Junior event after a composed performance in the final, finishing with 28 hits, according to a release from NRAI.

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In the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Junior event, Rohit Kanyan delivered a superb performance to clinch the gold medal, further strengthening India's campaign at the championship.

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India also secured a silver medal through Prachi Gaikwad, who finished runner-up in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Junior event with a score of 354.7.

The Indian shooters continued their strong showing in the team events, claiming bronze in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Junior Team competition. The trio of Rohit Kanyan, Vedant Nitin Waghmare and Hithesh Srinivasan combined to earn India a place on the podium.

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India added another bronze medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Junior Team event, with Sameer, Abhinav Choudhary and Sahil Choudhary securing a podium finish.

With five medals on the second day, India continued its excellent run at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026, taking its overall tally to eight medals (4 Gold, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze) after two days of competition.

Maintaining its position at the top of the medal tally, the Indian contingent has underlined its strong start to the championship with consistent performances across both individual and team events. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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