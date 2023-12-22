Samson, Arshdeep help India seal series

PTI

paarl, December 21

Sanju Samson hit a fine century as India defeated South Africa by 78 runs in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here today.

Sent in to bat, India lost both the openers early before Samson (108 off 114 balls) and Tilak Varma (52 off 77 balls) made useful contributions to take the team to 296/8. Rinku Singh (38 off 27) also chipped in for the visitors.

Beuran Hendricks (3/63) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, while Nandre Burger (2/64) also accounted for two wickets.

Chasing 297, opener Tony de Zorzi made 81 off 87 balls but none of the other Proteas batters could support him as the hosts were bowled for 218 in 45.5 overs.

For India, Arshdeep Singh (4/30), Washington Sundar (2/38) and Avesh Khan (2/45) were the main wicket takers.

Brief scores: India: 296/8 (Samson 108, Varma 52; Hendricks 3/63); South Africa: 218 all out in 45.5 overs (de Zorzi 81; Arshdeep 4/30).

