Samson calls Dhoni "Roger Federer of Cricket", compares Kohli to Alcaraz

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): India's star wicketkeeper/batter Sanju Samson compared cricket legends to tennis stars, describing former Indian skipper MS Dhoni as the "Roger Federer of cricket" for his calm, composed demeanour and effortless yet impactful performances.

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He also likened Carlos Alcaraz to Virat Kohli, highlighting their aggressive approach, intensity and explosive style of play.

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"The Roger Federer of cricket? It has to be MS Dhoni. He is very calm and composed in the way he goes about his business. When he performs, it looks effortless yet very powerful. Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is very explosive, much like how Virat Bhai started. Maybe Virat Kohli can be compared to Alcaraz. He is very aggressive and full of power and explosiveness," Samson said on JioStar.

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Samson described India's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 triumph as a landmark moment that inspired the entire cricketing fraternity. He said the victory reflected years of hard work and determination, while also instilling belief among the men's team that they could emulate the achievement.

Samson also felt that women's success raised expectations and played a role in motivating Indian cricketers to aim for World Cup glory on home soil.

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"We were all watching the final. My family members and everyone else were glued to the TV. It was a special moment for all of us in the country. We had been waiting for it for a long time. We knew we were capable of winning the World Cup, yet while we were so close, we were very far. I was very happy for all the players in the team. There was so much hard work behind it and so many great stories within the squad itself. It was a proud moment for all of us. I think the standards were set very high for us. They won the World Cup and put us on a stage where we felt that we could do the same in India. It was a great moment that both World Cups happened in India and that we won them. So, yes, that victory definitely played a part," he added.

Samson amassed 321 runs in five innings in the tournament at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37, hitting 27 fours and 24 sixes and ended as the third-highest run-getter in the T20 WC.

He also surpassed Virat Kohli's total of 319 runs in the 2014 T20 World Cup edition to have the most runs by an Indian during a single T20 World Cup edition.

The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). (ANI)

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