Samson opens up on what challenges excite him ahead of Rajasthan Royals' 2025 IPL season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson opened up on captaining the inaugural champions, saying that he is looking forward to this new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), to "meeting new people, building relationships, and understanding the personalities behind the performances" after bringing in several new talents in the team.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be kickstarting their new IPL season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23.

This time around, Samson-led RR has brought in several new stars like pacers Jofra Archer and Kwena Maphaka, spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, Sri Lanka's lethal spin duo; a 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest IPL player ever.

Their most notable releases ahead of last year's auction was the England star opener, Jos Buttler, New Zealand pace legend Trent Boult, Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal etc.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Samson said that in the last three seasons, the team has had the highest win percentage and some of its best players ever. The last three years include one runner-up position in 2022 and a playoff qualification last year.

"We had all the superstars from around the world, and it felt like a family. But then, as per IPL rules, you have to let go of that family and build a new one again. So that's where we are now. We've brought in some interesting players, from a 13-year-old to a 35-year-old, creating a mix of youth and experience in the squad," added Samson.

"Personally, I am very excited about this challenge--meeting new people, building relationships, and understanding the personalities behind the performances. That is where the real fun lies. The work begins long before the IPL, during the 7-10 days of preparation. I try to spend as much time as possible outside my room, talking to my players and coaches, building that camaraderie. And then, we embark on the journey together as a unit. That's where the joy of being a captain comes in," he concluded.

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2025: Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (retained), Shimron Hetmyer (retained), Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson (retained), Dhruv Jurel (retained), Kunal Singh Rathore

Allrounders: Riyan Parag (spin; retained), Nitish Rana (spin), Yudhvir Singh (pace)

Spinners: Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya

Fast bowlers: Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma (retained), Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma. (ANI)

