Samson’s 82, explosive knocks from Kishan, Iyer and Varma power India to 249/5 against West Indies

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 9 (ANI): Sanju Samson’s 82 off 41 balls, along with crucial contributions from Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma, powered India to 249/5, setting West Indies a target of 250 in the second T20I of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday.

West Indies captain Shai Hope opted to bowl after winning the toss, but India's batters attacked from the start and scored at more than 12 runs per over to finish at 249/5 in 20 overs.

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India lost opener Abhishek Sharma early in the fourth over as he departed after scoring 20 runs off 12 balls. Despite Sharma’s wicket, Samson took charge, attacking both pace and spin. He brought up his half-century in just 21 balls and went on to score 82 off 41 deliveries, hitting nine fours and four sixes.

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Ishan Kishan continued the attack with 43 off 22 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Samson and Kishan added 97 runs off 43 balls for the second wicket, taking India past the 100-run mark in the ninth over.

Roston Chase brought West Indies back into the game by dismissing Kishan and Shivam Dube, who scored seven off 10 balls. Chase had figures of 3/24 in his four overs.

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Shamar Springer then dismissed Samson in the 15th over. However, despite the wickets, captain and the centurion from the series opener, Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma kept the scoring rate high.

Iyer and Varma combined to score 21 runs off the 18th over bowled by Shamar Springer as India reached 215/4 in 18 overs.

Shamar Joseph conceded 11 runs in the penultimate over before Tilak Varma attacked Shamar Springer in the final over, smashing three consecutive sixes to take 23 runs off it.

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed during the over, while new batter Naman Dhir hit a boundary off the final ball as India finished their innings at 249/5 in 20 overs.

Apart from Roston Chase, Shamar Springer was the only other wicket-taker for West Indies, claiming two wickets but conceding 64 runs in his four overs. (ANI)

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