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Home / Sports / Hope smashes ton as West Indies stun India by 6 wickets in second T20I

Hope smashes ton as West Indies stun India by 6 wickets in second T20I

Windies chase down India’s total of 249/5 in 18.3 overs

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PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 10:58 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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India’s Sanju Samson plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday. PTI Photo
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Skipper Shai Hope led from the front with a belligerent 45-ball 102 as the West Indies pulled off a record chase to humble India by six wickets in the second T20 International and level the five-match series at 1-1 here on Friday.

Hope, who remained unbeaten after hitting nine sixes and six fours, was well supported by Sherfane Rutherford, who smashed 84 in 37 balls. The West Indies chased down India’s total of 249/5 in 18.3 overs.

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Earlier, opener Sanju Samson blazed away to a 41-ball 82 as India amassed a big total after being sent into bat.

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India were served well by Ishan Kishan’s 22-ball 43, skipper Shreyas Iyer’s 18-ball 40 and Tilak Varma’s 18-ball 44.

Roston Chase was the best West Indies bowler on the night, returning with impressive figures of 3/24 in 4 overs.

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Brief scores:

India: 249/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82, Ishan Kishan 43, Shreyas Iyer 40, Tilak Varma 44 not out; Roston Chase 3/24).

West Indies: 252/4 in 18.3 overs (Shai Hope 102 not out, Sherfane Rutherford 84; Mayank Yadav 3/36).

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