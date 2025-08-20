New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Following the announcement of the Asia Cup squad for Team India, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif backed the return of Shubman Gill into the T20Is set-up as a vice-captain, though he added that it makes Sanju Samson's chances of cracking into the final eleven "tough".

Gill's entry into the T20Is set up after over a year of a heavy schedule of red-ball cricket and ODIs was a massive talking point coming out of the squad announcement. With his entry as a vice-captain, he is guaranteed to play all the matches, which means the top-order currently occupied and well-settled by Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav is up for a change.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said about Samson, "I think Sanju Samson's place in the XI is tough. Like they said, when the team reaches the UAE, they will see how the teams and players are performing. In that way, the XI will be made. If Sanju Samson cannot come in the top 4, which I believe at the moment. There will be Gill and Abhishek Sharma to open. Tilak Varma will play at number three; his record is brilliant for India. And Suryakumar Yadav will come in at number four."

Since last year's T20 World Cup win, Samson has delivered solid returns at the top, with 417 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.90, an explosive strike rate of 183.70 and three centuries. However, during the five T20Is against England, during which he could score just 51 in five innings, he was found out against the short-ball ploy by English pacers. With five scores of 20-plus in this run, Samson has been a 'feast or famine' batter.

Kaif said that if Samson is not playing, Jitesh Sharma, who had a dream season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could bat at number five or six.

"He shows good performance at 5 and 6. He recently helped RCB win the trophy. He had form with the bat, so he goes ahead because Gill becoming vice-captain and opening with Abhishek Sharma is a warning sign for Sanju Samson. He might not get a chance in the playing XI. He suffered a loss," he added.

Jitesh has been chosen as a back-up wicketkeeper-batter for Sanju Samson, who found a new lease of life as a T20I opener for Team India with three centuries in a quick succession. He played T20Is last time for India in January last year and scored 100 runs in nine matches across seven innings at an average of 14.28.

However, he shined for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) win for the first time this year, scoring 261 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37.28 and a strike rate of 176.35, with a crucial 85* against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and a quickfire 24 in 10 balls during the final against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Kaif said that Gill has been appointed as a vice-captain because he has leadership qualities, as evident during a brilliant tour of England, where he scored 754 runs in five matches with four centuries and led the team to a 2-2 draw, without legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

"He scored runs with the bat. The selectors, especially Ajit Agarkar, once quoted that they go to the dressing room and talk with the players about how Gill is leading the team for Gujarat. This (comment) was made during IPL. The way Gill worked with the Gujarat Titans there were great news. Everyone praised him. Gill, the leader, performed excellently."

"What will be the playing XI? Who will bowl when, and he looked good tactically as well. This was Agarkar's point of view, and after that, the team was made for the Test match. Gill was made captain for the England tour, and of course, it is praiseworthy because I saw him closely in the IPL," he added.

Kaif was full of praise for Gill, who has turned out to be extremely consistent for Gujarat Titans (GT) over last three years, including an 890-run Orange Cap winning 2023 campaign with four centuries.

"His bat never stops. If you look at his performance in IPL over the last three years, he has scored nearly 2000 runs. The strike rate is in 150s. So, there is no lack in any area. See, the selectors always keep in mind IPL's performance," Kaif added.

Gill, who was the captain for the T20I tour to Zimbabwe just after the T20 WC, was leading a side which featured mostly newer players. He will now play his first T20I competition since July 2024 as a vice-captain. In 21 T20Is, Gill has made 578 runs in 21 innings at an average of 30.42, with a strike rate of 139.27. He has scored a century and three fifties, with the best score of 126*.

He was also Surya's deputy during the T20I series against Sri Lanka away from home last year. After this series, he was omitted from T20Is to focus mainly on a heavy Test season with tours to Australia and England and the ICC Champions Trophy.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gill scored 650 runs in 15 innings at an average of 50.00, with a strike rate of 155.87, with six fifties and a best score of 93*, ending as the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament.

During the tour of England consisting of five Tests, Gill displayed exemplary leadership qualities as a captain, leading a new-look team without legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin to a well-fought 2-2 draw. He also scored a whopping 754 runs with the bat, including four tons and a best score of 269.

Axar Patel, who was elevated to the vice-captaincy following the Sri Lanka white-ball tour, has now been removed from the position of vice-captaincy.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai.

India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28. (ANI)

