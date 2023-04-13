 Sandeep, the gatecrasher : The Tribune India

Sandeep, the gatecrasher

Keeps calm to deny Dhoni victory in his 200th IPL game

Sandeep, the gatecrasher

Rajasthan Royals’ Ravichandran Ashwin was named the Player of the Match. PTI



Chennai, April 12

Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes but unheralded Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma nailed a couple of perfect block-hole deliveries to earn a three-run victory for Rajasthan Royals over Chennai Super Kings in a close IPL encounter here today.

Chasing a target of 176, Dhoni (32 off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 15 balls), were on course as 21 runs were needed off the last over. Chennai’s final score was 172/6 as Dhoni didn’t end his 200th IPL game in a manner he would have liked in front of 30,000-plus spectators rooting for him.

Jos Buttler scored the 18th half-century of his IPL career. pti

Punjab seamer Sandeep, who played a couple of games for India eight years back, seemed to lose his nerve as he bowled a couple of wides and then Dhoni whipped him over the square leg and midwicket for a couple of sixes. Needing six off the last two deliveries, the medium-pacer got a wide yorker to Jadeja and then a perfect block-hole ball to Dhoni to give away a couple of singles.

However, Devon Conway went ahead with a scratchy approach on a tacky pitch as his 50 off 38 balls didn’t provide the momentum, with Ravichandran Ashwin (2/25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/27) bowling exceptionally well.

Earlier, Jos Buttler wasn’t exactly devastating in his approach but yet managed the 18th half-century of his IPL career as Rajasthan posted a decent 175/8 after being put in to bat first.

While Rajasthan were 135/4 after 15 overs, the last five overs weren’t as productive as they would have expected with only 40 runs being added and four wickets lost in the process.

Brief Scores: RR: 175/8 in 20 overs (Buttler 52, Padikkal 38; Jadeja 2/21); CSK: 172/6 in 20 overs (Conway 50, Dhoni 32; Ashwin 2/25). — PTI 

Axar feels for slow but steady Warner

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals’ vice-captain Axar Patel feels skipper David Warner is trying his best to lead from the front, but things are not falling in place for the veteran Australian opener. Delhi slumped to their fourth consecutive loss in the IPL after being outplayed by Mumbai Indians by six wickets here on Tuesday. They are languishing at the bottom of the table without any points.

Even though Warner has been among the runs, scoring 209 in four innings, Patel feels the Australian is not able to close out the games for the side. “If you talk about the last two-three games, he is trying but it’s just not happening for him. I don’t know what he is thinking as a batter at that time,” Patel said. Warner has also been criticised for his slow approach with the bat in the Powerplays, with the 36-year-old scoring his half-century at a strike-rate of just 108.51 in Tuesday’s game.

