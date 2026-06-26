DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Sandhu trails way behind despite even par round in Italy

Sandhu trails way behind despite even par round in Italy

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:33 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Turin [Italy], June 26 (ANI): Yuvraj Sandhu began his week at the Circolo Golf Torino with a round of even par 71 to put himself at T-93 on the leaderboard of the DS Automobiles 83° Open d'Italia.

Advertisement

Local favourite Eduardo Molinari, playing on his home course set a new course record as he carded 8-under 63 to take the lead at the end of the first day. He is followed closely by Joaquim Niemann, who carded 7-under 64.

Advertisement

Sandhu began his first round on the front nine with a birdie but soon dropped a shot on the third hole. Another bogey on the eighth hole would see him be even par at the turn despite a birdie on the ninth. On the back nine he made an early birdie on the 11th but was forced to settle for a score of even par 71 due to a late bogey on the 17th hole. Sandhu will need to put together a stronger second round if he hopes to make his fourth cut of the 2026 season.

Advertisement

Eduardo Molinari comes into the week not having won a title since the Trophee Hassan II back in 2017. A strong start would help the veteran kickstart what has looked to be a difficult year for him, with only two cuts made in six appearances. Molinari made ten birdies and two bogeys in his opening round.

Nieman, who trails the leader by one stroke made eight birdies and one bogey to record his card of 7-under 64. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts