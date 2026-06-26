Sandhu trails way behind despite even par round in Italy

Turin [Italy], June 26 (ANI): Yuvraj Sandhu began his week at the Circolo Golf Torino with a round of even par 71 to put himself at T-93 on the leaderboard of the DS Automobiles 83° Open d'Italia.

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Local favourite Eduardo Molinari, playing on his home course set a new course record as he carded 8-under 63 to take the lead at the end of the first day. He is followed closely by Joaquim Niemann, who carded 7-under 64.

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Sandhu began his first round on the front nine with a birdie but soon dropped a shot on the third hole. Another bogey on the eighth hole would see him be even par at the turn despite a birdie on the ninth. On the back nine he made an early birdie on the 11th but was forced to settle for a score of even par 71 due to a late bogey on the 17th hole. Sandhu will need to put together a stronger second round if he hopes to make his fourth cut of the 2026 season.

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Eduardo Molinari comes into the week not having won a title since the Trophee Hassan II back in 2017. A strong start would help the veteran kickstart what has looked to be a difficult year for him, with only two cuts made in six appearances. Molinari made ten birdies and two bogeys in his opening round.

Nieman, who trails the leader by one stroke made eight birdies and one bogey to record his card of 7-under 64. (ANI)

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