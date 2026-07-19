Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 19 (ANI): Indian wrestling icon and undefeated MMA fighter Sangram Singh scripted history by defeating Pakistan's Mohammed Abid Ali via a stunning knockout in just 1 minute and 20 seconds to capture the prestigious STRIKE Asia Championship title.

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The highly anticipated India-Pakistan showdown lived up to its billing, but only briefly, as Sangram dominated the contest from the opening bell, according to a press release.

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Displaying exceptional power, precision, and composure, the Indian star finished the fight emphatically, leaving no doubt about his superiority inside the cage.

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With this victory, Sangram Singh extends his unbeaten professional MMA record and adds another historic milestone to his illustrious sporting career. The triumph further strengthens his remarkable transition from championship wrestling to mixed martial arts and reinforces his position as one of India's leading combat sports athletes.

Reacting after the victory, Sangram dedicated the title to the people of India and said that every time he competes, he carries the dreams and pride of the nation with him.

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The victory marks another memorable chapter in Sangram Singh's career, following previous international MMA wins over Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir, Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi, and France's Florian Coudier.

India's emphatic win in the much-awaited cross-border contest is expected to be celebrated as one of the biggest moments in Indian MMA this year, with Sangram Singh now crowned the STRIKE Asia Champion after an unforgettable 80-second knockout performance. (ANI)

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