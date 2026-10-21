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Home / Sports / Sangram Singh eyes another international MMA milestone at FightStar Championship 39 in London

Sangram Singh eyes another international MMA milestone at FightStar Championship 39 in London

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ANI
Updated At : 05:04 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Indian wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Sangram Singh is set to compete at FightStar Championship 39 in London on 19 December. The event will take place at indigo at The O2, with Sangram scheduled to face Malta’s Wallochon in a bout advertised as a Commonwealth title contest.

A former two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion, Sangram has made a successful transition into mixed martial arts, building an unbeaten professional record of four wins. He made his MMA debut in September 2024, defeating Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir in 90 seconds at the GAMA International Fighting Championship in Georgia. He subsequently secured victories over Tunisia’s Hakim Trabelsi and France’s Florian Coudier before claiming the STRIKE Asia Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as per a press release.

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In his most recent outing on 19 July, Sangram defeated Pakistan’s Mohammed Abid Ali by knockout in just 80 seconds to win the STRIKE Asia Championship, further strengthening his position on the international MMA circuit.

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Speaking about his upcoming contest, Sangram Singh said, “Age is just a number. What matters is your discipline, dedication and willingness to keep challenging yourself. I am happy to represent India on a global stage and continue this journey in mixed martial arts. This will also be my first visit to London, which makes the occasion even more special for me. I want to give my best inside the cage and inspire young Indians to believe that it is never too late to pursue a new dream.”

Sangram’s journey from professional wrestling to MMA has attracted attention for the challenges of entering a new combat sport at 40. His continued success across international competitions has also added to his ambition of encouraging more Indian athletes to explore opportunities in MMA.

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FightStar Championship 39 is scheduled for Saturday, 19 December 2026, at Indigo at The O2 in London. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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