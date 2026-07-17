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Home / Sports / Sangram Singh eyes STRIKE Asia Champion title in high-voltage clash against Pakistan's Abid Ali

Sangram Singh eyes STRIKE Asia Champion title in high-voltage clash against Pakistan's Abid Ali

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ANI
Updated At : 05:28 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Indian wrestling legend and undefeated mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Sangram Singh is set for one of the biggest contests of his combat sports career as he takes on Pakistan's Mohammed Abid Ali for the prestigious STRIKE Asia Champion Title in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 19.

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The much-anticipated India versus Pakistan showdown is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:30-7:00 PM IST and will be broadcast live on Malaysian National TV and Sports Channel, while fans across the world can watch the action live on https://ppv.my/e/malaysia-strike-mma-championship.

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The title fight has generated significant anticipation across the combat sports fraternity, with the winner set to be crowned the STRIKE Asia Champion. The contest also marks another important milestone in Sangram's remarkable transition from professional wrestling to mixed martial arts, according to a press release.

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A two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion and one of India's most decorated wrestlers, Sangram has enjoyed a flawless start to his professional MMA career. He announced himself on the global stage by defeating Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir in just 90 seconds on his MMA debut in Georgia before registering impressive victories over Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi in the Netherlands and France's Florian Coudier in Argentina.

His triumph in Argentina also made him the first Indian to win a professional MMA bout on Argentine soil, extending his unbeaten professional record to 3-0.

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Beyond his achievements inside the cage, Sangram continues to play an influential role in promoting sports and fitness in India. He serves as a Fit India Icon under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and has also been appointed Brand Ambassador for the Swachh Bharat Campaign by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

His international MMA campaign has received support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of its efforts to promote fitness and showcase Indian athletes on the global stage.

Speaking ahead of the championship bout, Sangram Singh said, "Every time I step into the cage, I don't just fight for myself; I fight for 140 crore Indians. India versus Pakistan is always special, irrespective of the sport, and I fully understand the emotions attached to this contest. I have trained with complete discipline and respect for my opponent, but once the cage closes, my only mission will be to ensure that the Indian flag flies high. I believe fitness, dedication and mental strength are the biggest weapons any athlete can possess."

The upcoming bout is expected to be one of the most talked-about India-Pakistan contests in combat sports this year, with fans eagerly awaiting another memorable performance from the unbeaten Indian.

Victory on Sunday would not only see Sangram lift the STRIKE Asia Champion Title but also further cement his growing legacy in mixed martial arts after an illustrious wrestling career. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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