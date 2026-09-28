Sania Mirza named Brand Ambassador as RAPL Group acquires Rajasthan Rangers ahead of TPL 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Tennis legend Sania Mirza has joined Rajasthan Rangers as their Brand Ambassador ahead of the 8th edition of the Kia Tennis Premier League (TPL), with the RAPL Group taking over ownership of the franchise and Australian tennis star Rinky Hijikata coming on board as the International Marquee Player.

The semi-finalists of the 2025 edition of the Kia Tennis Premier League will have a new leadership helm at place. Indian Actor and Managing Director of RAPL Group, Salim Diwan, will be at the helm alongside Dr Sattar Diwan, Chairman of RAPL Group, and Jonu Rana, Film Producer and Vice-Chairman of Rajasthan Rangers.

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The acquisition marks RAPL Group’s first entry into the sports industry. Through this move, the group hopes to bring its experience in wellness and healthcare into the world of sport, while also creating more opportunities for young and upcoming tennis players.

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In a significant move, the company has roped in tennis legend Sania Mirza ahead of TPL 2026.

With Sania Mirza’s stature both on and off the tennis court, Rajasthan Rangers, will be progressing in a new direction. The 6-time Grand Slam winner will bring in her aura and charm in building the fanbase of Rajasthan Rangers.

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She also became the first Indian woman to reach the top of the WTA doubles rankings and finished her career as a former world No. 1 in doubles. Her achievements include Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open and French Open across doubles and mixed doubles.

Speaking about her association with the franchise, Mirza said, “I’m thrilled to be associated with a team that values both talent and innovation. Salim’s vision aligns perfectly with what Indian tennis needs—structured, long-term investment. I’m looking forward to supporting the Rajasthan Rangers this season.”

Rajasthan Rangers have also acquired the services of Australian tennis star Rinky Hijikata as the International Marquee Player, adding depth to the Rajasthan Rangers Tennis Team.

With new ownership, Sania Mirza as Brand Ambassador and Rinky Hijikata as the International Marquee Player, Rajasthan Rangers have announced themselves with a bid for a renewed identity and expanded vision for the future. (ANI)

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