Sania Mirza roped in as tournament partner for Pickleball Open 2025

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has been roped in by Global Sports as a partner for the Pickleball Open 2025 tournament in Dubai, with the tournament set to take place from May 8-11.

The tournament has a massive prize pool of 50,000 USD and will be taking place in collaboration with PickleTurf Pickleball Club Dubai and the Dubai Sports Council, according to a press release from Global Sports .

Adding star power to the event, tennis icon and six-time Grand Slam champion Sania, along with entrepreneur Anam Mirza, has been brought on board as a partner for this edition of the tournament, marking a significant milestone for the sport's growing popularity in the region.

With a legacy of breaking barriers and inspiring generations, Sania Mirza's partnership is a game-changer for pickleball. Her wealth of experience and passion for nurturing talent will play a pivotal role in broadening the sport's reach, especially among young athletes. Speaking on the partnership, Sania Mirza said in a press note, "Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, and I am thrilled to be part of this movement with Global Sports. The sport not only promotes inclusivity and fitness but also creates a strong sense of community, which I believe is essential for the future of sports."

Global Sports has been at the forefront of the pickleball movement, having successfully executed India's biggest pickleball tournaments, the Indian Open League 2025 and Global Sports Pro and Challenger League - Asia's largest pickleball tournament in Mumbai.

Hemal Jain, Founder of Global Sports, expressed his excitement, saying, "Our vision at Global Sports is to create a global pickleball movement by providing world-class tournaments that blend competition, inclusivity, and community engagement. With Sania Mirza joining us, we are confident that Pickleball Open 2025 in Dubai will set a new benchmark for the sport in the region."

The tournament will take place at PickleTurf Pickleball Club Dubai, the city's premier indoor pickleball destination at Mina Rashid. With state-of-the-art indoor courts and a mission to foster community engagement, the club will play a pivotal role in creating an unforgettable sporting experience.

The Pickleball Open 2025 promises to bring together top talent from across the globe, offering players and fans an immersive experience that blends competition, community, and the magic of sport, with Sania Mirza at the heart of it all. (ANI)

