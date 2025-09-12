Dubai [UAE], September 12 (ANI): Ahead of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup on September 14, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, saying he's versatile enough to bat at any position for India.

Samson's batting position is uncertain after Shubman Gill's addition to the squad, as Gill opened alongside Abhishek Sharma in India's Asia Cup opener against the UAE. Samson, who had previously opened with Sharma, this development adds to the uncertainty around his batting position.

"I think Sanju is a good enough player to bat at any number. So, it will be according to the team's requirements. The captain and head coach will decide. He is more than happy to bat at any number," Sitanshu Kotak told the media.

On the India vs Pakistan clash, Kotak states that the players are solely focused on playing cricket and are not concerned with anything else.

"We are here to play. The players are focused on playing cricket, and I don't think they have anything in mind other than playing. That is what we focus on. It will be a competitive game. The India-Pakistan game is always a competitive game. So, we would rather focus on that," he added.

India posted a commanding victory by nine wickets in their Asia Cup opener against the UAE on Wednesday. After the fixture against Pakistan, India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai.

If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26.

Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28. (ANI)

