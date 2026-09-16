Sanju Samson completes 2,000 international runs

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson completed 2,000 international cricket runs on Tuesday.

Samson achieved this milestone during his side's clash against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he scored an explosive 57 off 22 balls, with seven fours and four sixes and a strike rate of 259.09. This marked a return to form after a string of low scores.

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Now in 84 international matches, Sanju has made 2,009 runs at an average of 31.39, with a strike rate of 137.60, including four centuries and 10 fifties, with a best score of 111. In 68 T20Is, he has scored 1,499 runs at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 158.12, including three centuries and seven fifties in 60 innings, with a best score of 111.

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In 16 ODIs, Sanju scored 510 runs in 14 innings at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 99.60, including a century and three fifties, with a best score of 108.

Despite all the ups and downs this year, Samson has had a fine year in T20Is this year, with 467 runs in 16 innings at an average of 31.13 and a strike rate of 186.05, with four fifties and a best score of 97*. This also includes his T20 World Cup-winning campaign, where his 321 runs in five innings, including three successive fifties from a must-win Super Eight clash against the West Indies to the final against New Zealand, earned him the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

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This year in 30 T20s, including the IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Samson has scored 944 runs in 30 innings at an average of 36.30 and a strike rate of 175.13, including two centuries and five fifties.

Coming to the match, India opted to bowl first, and Afghanistan posted 159/8 in 20 overs. Skipper Ibrahim Zadran (37 in 33 balls, with six fours), Rashid Khan (28 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) and Darwish Rasooli (26 in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) played standout knocks for Afghanistan.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (3/24 in three overs) produced a fine and encouraging spell with the ball, with Arshdeep Singh (2/35 in four overs) also starring with the ball.

During the chase, Samson put on a 88-run stand with Abhishek Sharma (39 in 19 balls, with two fours and four sixes), and Ishan Kishan (38* in 23 balls, with three fours and two sixes) stuck around with Tilak Varma (15*) to seal a seven-wicket win with 31 balls in hand. India have sealed the three-match series 2-0. (ANI)

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