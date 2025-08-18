Sanju Samson launches Kochi Blue Tigers website ahead of KCL season 2

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 18 (ANI): Indian cricketer Sanju Samson launched the website of Kochi Blue Tigers at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He is also representing the team in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) season 2.

The KCL will take place from August 21 to September 7. Samson will serve as the vice-captain of Kochi Blue Tigers and could get some much-needed match practice ahead of the Asia Cup starting from September 9 onwards in the UAE, with India's campaign opener taking place against the UAE on September 10.

Samson, speaking at the launch, believed that after IPL, there were no competitive tournaments and events like KCL would help with the preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup later this year.

"After IPL, there were no competitive tournaments. When such tournaments as KCL happen, it would help with the preparation for the Asia Cup. We have recruited a good combination. I think it is a good preparation to spend this much to recruit a balanced team. For the last 10-14 days, the team has been practising with the captain and me, and we can understand the positions," Samson said.

Following last year's T20 WC, Samson found a new lease of life as an opener for the Indian side alongside Abhishek Sharma. Since then, in 31 T20S and 30 innings, he has scored 908 runs at an average of 33.62, with a strike rate of 157.09, with three centuries and three fifties.

KCL will be Samson's first competitive appearance since the conclusion of a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, in which he scored 285 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of over 140, with a half-century to his name.

The Kochi squad for Season 2 features a balanced mix of youth and experience. Veteran cricketer KJ Rakesh, the oldest player in the league, and young talent Jobin Joby are part of the line-up. The team also includes Akhil KG, Alfi Francis John, Muhammed Ashik, Afrad N, Vipul Shakti, Muhammed Shanu, Ajeesh K, Jerin PS, Nikhil Thottath, Akhin Sathar, Aasif KM, and Vinoop Manoharan. (ANI)

