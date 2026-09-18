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Home / Sports / Sanju Samson meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, joins Jan Kaushal Kendra as Brand Ambassador

Sanju Samson meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, joins Jan Kaushal Kendra as Brand Ambassador

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ANI
Updated At : 10:32 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday met cricketer Sanju Samson and congratulated him on joining as the Brand Ambassador of Jan Kaushal Kendra, highlighting his association with the national capital and his role in inspiring the city's youth.

In a post on X, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said cricketer Sanju Samson, appointed as Brand Ambassador of Jan Kaushal Kendra, Moti Nagar, will inspire Delhi’s youth towards skills, opportunities and self-reliance. She also highlighted his connection with Delhi.

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“Met Bharat’s star cricketer and youth icon Shri Sanju Samson and congratulated him on joining Team Delhi! Sanju shares a special bond with Delhi, where he spent his early years and began his cricketing journey. Now, as Brand Ambassador of Jan Kaushal Kendra, Moti Nagar, appointed by the Madan Lal Khurana Foundation, he will inspire Delhi’s youth towards skills, opportunities and self-reliance. MLA Shri Harish Khurana Ji, senior members of Trinity Foundation and IACT Education were also present,” she said in the X post.

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Sanju Samson recently completed 9,000 runs in T20 cricket during the third and final T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Samson reached the landmark during his 50-run innings against Afghanistan. The right-hander went on to register his second consecutive T20I half-century, reaching the milestone in 34 balls, before being dismissed for 50 off 35 deliveries by Azmatullah Omarzai in the 14th over. His innings featured two fours and four sixes.

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He now has 9,027 runs in 351 T20 matches, including eight centuries and 57 half-centuries.

Samson has scored 1,549 runs in 69 T20Is at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 158. He has three centuries and seven fifties in the shortest format for India.

His landmark achievement came during a blazing opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a record-breaking 34-ball 108 as India posted 221/7 after being asked to bat first. India then bowled out Afghanistan for 94, securing a 127-run victory and sealing the series 3-0. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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