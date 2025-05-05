District Sports Officer (DSO) Sudha Bhasin inaugurated the MP sports tournament ‘Sansad Khel Pratiyogita’ at Karna stadium on Monday, highlighting the importance of sports in both physical and mental development.

As part of the tournament’s opening day, matches in kho-kho and kabaddi were held. Bhasin shared that 23 teams — 13 men's and 10 women’s — participated in the kho-kho matches, while 47 teams — 37 men’s and 10 women’s — competed in Kabaddi. On Monday, 13 kho-kho and 19 kabaddi teams played their matches. Four teams — PS Academy Munak, PM Shri Prem Nagar, Karnal, Bibipur Jattan and Bal Rajputana in Gharaunda — emerged victorious in kho kho and will represent the district at the state-level finals on May 11.

In kabaddi, 18 matches were conducted. From one pool, two teams were selected for the next stage. The remaining team selections will take place on Tuesday.

Addressing the participating athletes, Bhasin said, “Sports are an integral part of our lives. They are not only a means of entertainment but also vital for maintaining physical fitness and mental strength.” She emphasised how sports instil discipline, team spirit, and strategic thinking, and help build endurance while keeping illnesses at bay.

“Accepting both victory and defeat with grace prepares us to face life’s challenges,” she added. Bhasin also interacted with players and encouraged them to maintain sportsmanship throughout the competition.

Assistant District Education Officer Sangeeta emphasised the social value of sports. “Games should be played in the true spirit of sportsmanship. Sports not only develop us physically but also socially,” she said. She added that the state government is running several initiatives to promote sports and encouraged everyone to incorporate sports into their daily lives for holistic development.